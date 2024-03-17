Abbotsford Community Foundation – 2024 Grant Applications

Abbotsford – Spring Means It’s Granting Time with Abbotsford Community Foundation.
With the start of Ramadan last week, it seems especially fitting that the Foundation, make community the heart of everything they do.
As an organization based in extending kindness, empathy, & compassion, it’s their donors and sponsors, student award makers, charities, and volunteers, who make their work possible.
Agricultural Enhancement Grant Letters of Intent are due March 25. Approved projects are invited to submit a grant application that is due April 15. These matching grants of up to $50,000 are made possible through a partnership with the City of Abbotsford. Check out eligibility and the theme for this year’s grant here.
Smart & Caring Community Grant applications close March 21. Eligibility guidelines and the online application are available here. If you work with children, youth, and/or families at risk in Abbotsford, this is the ideal granting program for you.
Student Awards program received a record 4500+ applications from almost 500 student applicants! With over $260,000 available for this year’s awards, we hope many of our applicants will receive financial support to achieve their post secondary dreams. Special thanks to our almost 130 student award makers – individuals, families, and organizations who make our awards program possible.
- The Community Prosperity Fund is a new $25 million fund made possible through the Stronger Community Services Fund from the Govt of BC. We’re helping to distribute this fund which will provide multi-year operational grants for charities and non-profits addressing poverty reduction and social inclusion in BC. Revised application date to be announced in March. To learn more, sign up here.
- Are you an Abbotsford Arts organization? If you’d like to build an endowment to support to your organization, there is a federal program that can provide matching funds. You can partner with us and we can do the paperwork to get you started. Contact Areni to learn more.
- BC Hydro offers environmental community grants of up to $10,000 for projects or programs that increase awareness and take steps towards conservation, energy-efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions. Intake due date is March 31.
- ACF offer a community subscription to Grant Connect – a database of grantmakers that you may be able to apply to for your funding needs.