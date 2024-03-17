Abbotsford Community Foundation – 2024 Grant Applications

Abbotsford – Spring Means It’s Granting Time with Abbotsford Community Foundation.

With the start of Ramadan last week, it seems especially fitting that the Foundation, make community the heart of everything they do.

As an organization based in extending kindness, empathy, & compassion, it’s their donors and sponsors, student award makers, charities, and volunteers, who make their work possible.

Agricultural Enhancement Grant Letters of Intent are due March 25. Approved projects are invited to submit a grant application that is due April 15. These matching grants of up to $50,000 are made possible through a partnership with the City of Abbotsford. Check out eligibility and the theme for this year’s grant here.

Smart & Caring Community Grant applications close March 21. Eligibility guidelines and the online application are available here. If you work with children, youth, and/or families at risk in Abbotsford, this is the ideal granting program for you.

Student Awards program received a record 4500+ applications from almost 500 student applicants! With over $260,000 available for this year’s awards, we hope many of our applicants will receive financial support to achieve their post secondary dreams. Special thanks to our almost 130 student award makers – individuals, families, and organizations who make our awards program possible.