Record Temperatures for Chilliwack – March 16, 2024

Chilliwack – (Roger Pannett Environment Canada) – A record warm March 16 for Chilliwack. Other Southwest BC communities were in record or near record territory.

Daily Record High Maximum.

March 16/24. 22.8 C ( 11.8 c above normal and a dry 22% relative humidity.)

(An average maximum for a summer time temperature on June 30th!)

Previous: 21.7 C in 1900.

Daily Record High Minimum.

March 16/24. 10.3 C ( 8.0 C above normal)

Previous . 8.5 C in 1992 & 2010.

Daily Record High Mean.

March 16/24 . 16.55C ( 9.85 C above normal.)

Previous . 12.5 C in 1972.