Abbotsford Homicide on Wagner Drive

Abbotsford – Late Friday night (March 15 at 10:50PM) Abbotsford Police responded to the report of an assault in progress at a residence in the 3400 Block of Wagner Drive.

Upon arrival, AbbyPD Patrol Officers located a 41-year-old female suffering from life-threatening injuries. She did not survive her injuries.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is known to the victim. He remains in police custody.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and further updates will be provided by IHIT. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the IHIT Infoline at 1- 877-551-4448.