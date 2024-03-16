Abbotsford Agrifair AGM March 11 – Preparing for 2024

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Agrifair hosted its Annual General Meeting which saw 34 attendees including 5 Lifetime members and 2 City Councilors on March 11.

Stephanie Nelson was chosen as the new President of the association, replacing Bob Street who held the position since 2017. Street will remain as Past President. Matthew Malkin was selected as vice president, Clare Seeley as secretary, and Cindy Rowell returns as treasurer. Also elected to a new 2-year term on the fair board are Gwen Settle,Brian Fooks and Darren Sabatino who join Directors Shawn Thorogood and Joanne Smid who have 1 year left of their 2-year terms. Drew Hunt represents the Fraser Valley Antique Farm Machinery Association on the Agrifair Board.

Nelson presented a draft of the Agrifair Association’s strategic plan for 2024 which was unanimously approved for recommendation to the new board of directors for ratification.



The meeting included a presentation on the history of Abbotsford’s annual agriculturally themed fair and the contributions of previous Fair Board members in the development of Exhibition Park, the home of Agrifair since 1981, which included the construction of many of the buildings on the site that the residents of the City of Abbotsford continue to use and enjoy today.



Abbotsford Agrifair will happen August 2-4, 2024. For more information, visit www.agrifair.ca.