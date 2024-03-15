Upper Fraser Valley Mounties 2024 Officer in Charge Awards

Chilliwack – At the annual Officer in Charge Awards Ceremony held on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Superintendent Davy Lee, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment commended forty-six individuals for their exceptional acts of bravery, outstanding performance, innovative contributions, leadership, and community service.

Among the distinguished guests in attendance was Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound, Assistant District Commander and Operations Officer, E Division Lower Mainland Superintendent. Also, in attendance were local dignitaries as well as friends and family of the recipients who gathered at the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre.

A total of 19 awards were presented to peace officers, employees and civilians, which included service medals and commendations. Notably, three Chilliwack police officers were honoured with an Alexa Team Award for their relentless efforts in combating impaired driving, a cause to honour the memory of 4-year-old Alexa Middelar who was tragically killed by an impaired driver.

The Excellence in Community Service award was presented to the Cultus Lake Working Group for their collaborative efforts in enhancing public safety. Formed in 2020, the group comprised of representatives from Indigenous communities, Cultus Lake Park Board, Fraser Valley Regional District, Transport Canada, BC Parks, UFVRD, RCMP’s Urban Indigenous Policing and interested partners from Lindell Beach and the Lakeside condominium community, worked towards improving water safety at Cultus Lake. The collaborative effort led to the installation of Control Buoys, which mark restricted speed zones and updated signage, reflecting the lake’s significance to Indigenous peoples.

Seven recipients were honoured with Excellence in Valour awards, including civilian Kathy Parker, for her remarkable composure and swift action during an attempted bank robbery that occurred on April 27, 2023. Her calm and empathetic approach proved instrumental in persuading the suspect to surrender, what she believed to be a firearm. Furthermore, her bravery extended as she facilitated the safe removal of the weapon to a more secure area outside of the bank. Ms. Parker’s decisive actions not only ensured the safety of all involved but exemplified outstanding leadership and courage in the face of adversity.

On February 20, 2023 Agassiz RCMP responded to a call of a missing woman from the Harrison Hot Springs Hotel. Challenging weather conditions characterized by heavy rain and freezing temperatures added to the urgency of the situation. Coordinated search efforts led to the discovery of the woman stranded on a precarious cliff face, disoriented and in imminent danger. Undeterred by adverse weather conditions and limited visibility, the officers exhibited extraordinary courage as they ascended the cliff, risking their own safety to reach and rescue the distressed woman. Cst. Ben Stewart and Cst. Meghan Marsden were also awarded with Excellence in Valour.

Matthew Goodyear, an enhanced Digital Field Technician with the Chilliwack Digital Field Technician Services Unit received recognition for Excellence in Performance for his pivotal role in supporting police operations after reports of threats were made to individuals ahead of a large cultural event. Mr. Goodyear, who is responsible for extracting digital evidence, worked tirelessly coordinating with multiple locations for the extraction of electronic data. He worked alongside investigators to execute search warrants to recover and secure vital digital evidence which revealed that there was no immediate threat to public safety, allowing the cultural event to continue as planned.

Cst. Tyler Rodney and Cst. Sahil Bansi of the Hope RCMP were recognized for Excellence in Performance for their investigation into intentional damage to corporate infrastructure. Their investigation resulted in the seizure of 5 loaded firearms and ammunition which had previously been reported stolen and the arrest of one individual.

In an investigation spanning from December, 2020 to June, 2023, into the identity of a deceased female, Cst. Jessica Padgett’s persistence and utilization of innovative investigative techniques earned her the Excellence in Performance award. Cst. Padgett sought and was granted authorization to conduct a genealogical DNA test through the coroner’s service, leading to a familial match. Her determination and hard work not only resolved a challenging file, but more importantly, provided solace to the deceased female’s family.

Sergeant Ron Elliot was presented the Long Service Medal for thirty years of service. The Long Service Medal may be awarded to any regular member or special constable who bears an irreproachable character and who has completed no less than twenty years of service.