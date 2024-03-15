Teri Westerby to Step Back from Chilliwack Pride, Focus on Role as School Trustee, Human Rights

Chilliwack – Since 2019, Teri Westerby has been shot into the spotlight. From the humble beginnings of Chilliwack Pride and this first event in 2019 at Chilliwack Secondary, to working for the United Way and in 2022, making Canadian history.

The first openly trans person to be elected as a School trustee.

On Thursday, Westerby posted to social media that he will step back from the Board of Directors of the Chilliwack Pride Society, and concentrate on his other duties.

His statement:

After heartfelt consideration and reflection, I have made the decision to step down from my position on the Board of Directors of the Chilliwack Pride Society.

I want to express my deep gratitude for all the ongoing encouragement that I’ve received from all of you. Your acceptance and encouragement have driven my advocacy efforts for 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion in Chilliwack. Please rest assured that my commitment to advancing human rights, inclusion, and belonging remains steadfast.

These past five years have been an extraordinary journey, marked by countless memorable moments and significant achievements in our collective pursuit of fostering 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion within our beloved Chilliwack. Reflecting on the milestones we’ve achieved, and the friendships formed along the way; I am filled with pride and gratitude.

It feels like just yesterday that this all began! From the exhilarating experience of hosting Chilliwack’s inaugural Pride BBQ in 2019, to the pivotal moment of co-founding the Chilliwack Pride Society and serving as its president, to the immense joy of organizing our annual festival in Downtown Chilliwack, which brought together over 25,000 participants each year. The people of Chilliwack have consistently demonstrated our commitment to inclusion and progress, boldly declaring that Chilliwack must be a city that embraces individuals from all walks of life.

The honour of being elected to the Chilliwack School Board in 2022, marking a historic first in Canada for an openly transgender man, speaks volumes about our community’s unwavering support and dedication to progress.

The fight for human rights and a more inclusive British Columbia is critical, and I must dedicate myself to my role in the Education system continuing to lay the groundwork for a more just and equitable society, where everyone has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

I am eternally grateful for the friendships I have built and the steadfast allyship that you all continue to show me. I’m excited to see where our continued efforts take us all in the future.

With heartfelt appreciation,

Teri Westerby