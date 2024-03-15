UPDATE – Lions Clubs International President Dr Patti Hill Visits Chilliwack – Thursday March 14 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Lions Clubs International President Dr Patti Hill paid a visit to Chilliwack on Thursday March 14.

In the 107 years’ history of the organization, she is the 2nd woman to hold the position of international Lions’ president and the 6th Canadian. In this role Dr Hill oversees the world’s largest service organization, with approximately 1.4 million members in 200 countries and geographical regions.

The purpose of her visit was to thank local clubs for their outstanding ongoing service to the communities of Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope and to congratulate them on their recent purchase of state-of-the-art mammography machines for the Chilliwack General Hospital. With the help of Lions Clubs International Foundation more than $409,000 was raised, making it the hospital’s second major Lions-funded project in the last few years (the previous undertaking being a $600,000 eye care centre).

CGH was attended by Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl and members from 5 local Lions clubs as well as the Past International Director Allan Hunt and numerous healthcare representatives, along with Int’l Pres Dr Patti Hill and her husband Greg.

Before seeing the mammogram machine itself, guests were shown the mural commemorating our purchase of the eye care centre a few years ago.

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove attended the meet and greet afterward, along with about 70 Lions from BC and Washington State.

Pictures and Video courtesy Sharon Hoffman and Roger Chevrier.

2024 Lions Clubs International President Dr Patti Hill and Mayor Ken Popove