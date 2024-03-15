Chilliwack Fire Chief Ian Josephson Steps Away from the Truck and Hoses and Into Retirement

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Fire Department celebrates the retirement of Chief Ian Josephson, a leader and dedicated servant of our community, after 23 remarkable years with Chilliwack Fire Department.

A successor is to be named soon.

From Chilliwack Fire’s On Line Statement: Chief Josephson’s journey began with Fire Underwriters Survey, where his passion for fire prevention and risk assessment took root. Over the years, he traversed the landscapes of British Columbia and Yukon, collaborating with fire departments to enhance water supply infrastructure and mitigate fire hazards within municipalities.

His tenure at Langley City Fire Department saw him excel as a fire prevention officer and investigator, laying the groundwork for seven years of invaluable service. Following this, for the next 12 years, Chief Josephson led the fire prevention division as an assistant chief before assuming the role of Fire Chief.

For nearly 11 years, Chief Josephson served as our Fire Chief, proudly championing initiatives such as the home smoke alarm program and the sprinkler program, which significantly reduced fire loss and enhanced community resilience. He takes great pride in leading a department that “maintains the most safe, effective, and efficient composite department in all of BC.”

Chief Josephson’s impact extends beyond Chilliwack, as evidenced by his active involvement in key industry associations such as the Fire Chiefs Association of BC, the Canadian Fire Association, and the Fire Prevention Officers Association of BC. His dedication to collaborative efforts and advocacy has been instrumental in shaping policies and practices that benefit fire services nationwide.

Behind every great leader stands an even greater support system, and we extend our deepest appreciation to Chief Josephson’s wife Leanndra and daughters Emma & Kaitlyn for their unwavering support and sacrifices throughout his career.

As Chief Josephson embarks on this well-deserved retirement, we salute his service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our community. Congratulations, Chief!