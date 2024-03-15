Abby Secondary Basketball Prospect Commits Locally – to UFV

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s basketball program made a big splash, announcing the signing of local product Dilveer Randhawa in advance of the 2024-25 Canada West season next fall.



“On the offensive end of the floor he’s been spectacular over the last couple of years. He was a go-to guy for Abbotsford Senior, and really shoots the ball at a high-level,” explained UFV head coach Joe Enevoldson . “He’s another local guy who sees what we are trying to build towards, and he’s bought into what we are trying to be. I feel like that’s a great combination, and we are expecting some big things from him right from the get-go.”

A three-time city MVP, Randhawa put up fantastic numbers in his high-school career, notching two 50+ point triple-doubles, and multiple 40+ point performances as well.



“Offensively he’s a Canada West calibre player right off the hop, Enevoldson continued. “He’s had a 55 point game against Oak Bay who is traditionally a very very good defensive basketball team, and a very good high school basketball program.”



Enevoldson noted that it’s a huge step for the Cascades to sign another local product.



“It’s huge in the community. Now with Hayden [Sansalone], his teammate from last year and Dilveer himself. Hopefully we can keep getting the best Abbotsford student-athletes. There is a lot of great talent coming up in the area over the next few years, and we want that strong representation of Abbotsford and our community in our basketball program. They are the start of what we believe to be something special here moving forward.”



Randhawa noted that staying in the community was a big reason for his commitment to UFV.



“I chose UFV out of all my options because I want the represent the city of Abbotsford,” he explained. “I want to inspire the youth and create a culture in this city for young kids with basketball dreams and show them that you can achieve whatever you want — wherever you want but you yourself have to be the change. I love to play in front of all my family and friends and want make this program as good as I know it can be.”



The Cascades are coming off of an 8-12 regular season that saw them make the Canada West playoffs before knocking off the Regina Cougars in the play-in round, and eventually falling to the Winnipeg Wesmen in the quarterfinals.



“I want to play on the biggest stage being nationals and compete for championships,” Randhawa said of his goals with UFV.



“I want to become the best Cascade the program has ever seen, and the best overall teammate anyone at the program has seen too. Another goal of mine is to be the best player in Canada in a few years and make the UFV Cascades a marquee program every up-and-coming player desires to be at.”



The UFV Cascades are now looking to get set for their next Canada West season to begin in the fall.