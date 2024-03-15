Abbotsford Sends D-man to Crunch in Exchange for Future Considerations

Abbotsford (Abbotsford Canucks) – Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced Friday that the club has traded defenceman Quinn Schmiemann to the Syracuse Crunch in exchange for future considerations.

Schmiemann, 22, joined the organization when he signed a two-year AHL contract on June 25, 2022. He is currently set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The Sundre, Alberta native has skated in 56 AHL games with Abbotsford, recording twelve points (three goals, nine assists) and 42 penalty minutes over two seasons. He also spent six games in 2022-23 with the Canucks’ ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings where he recorded two assists.