Skip to content

Mission Health Care Auxiliary Donates $7,000 to the Mission Memorial Hospital

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Mission Health Care Auxiliary Donates $7,000 to the Mission Memorial Hospital

Mission – The Mission Health Care Auxiliary Donates $7,000 to the Mission Memorial Hospital.

A $7 thousand donation has been made to Mission Memorial Hospital (MMH) for the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment.
Mission Health Care Auxiliary has helped to fund next-generation technologies and facility enhancements at the hospital for more than a century. The Auxiliary as helped the hospital in purchasing: blanket warmer; bariatric stretcher; scope cabinet; and different types of wheelchairs. Their continued support is rooted in their humanitarian support towards service of community.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation relies on gifts from our community to strengthen our organization and provide an investment for future health and wellness. To support projects like this one please contact Dr. Jassal at: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca
And to support the work carried out by The Mission Health Care Auxiliary please visit their website to learn more: https://missionhealthcareaux.com

2024 FVHCF – Mission Hospital – March – Pictured are two new wheelchairs, two new four-wheeled walkers, two new transport chairs, new leg lifters, two new walker knee supports and an amputee board the Auxiliary helped fund.

Share This:

CFC Chilliwack FC

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts