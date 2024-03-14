Mission – The Mission Health Care Auxiliary Donates $7,000 to the Mission Memorial Hospital.

A $7 thousand donation has been made to Mission Memorial Hospital (MMH) for the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment.

Mission Health Care Auxiliary has helped to fund next-generation technologies and facility enhancements at the hospital for more than a century. The Auxiliary as helped the hospital in purchasing: blanket warmer; bariatric stretcher; scope cabinet; and different types of wheelchairs. Their continued support is rooted in their humanitarian support towards service of community.

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation relies on gifts from our community to strengthen our organization and provide an investment for future health and wellness. To support projects like this one please contact Dr. Jassal at: Lakhbir.Jassal@fraserhealth.ca

And to support the work carried out by The Mission Health Care Auxiliary please visit their website to learn more: https://missionhealthcareaux.com