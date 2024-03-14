Heritage Abbotsford Society – Annual General Meeting – March 20

Abbotsford – Heritage Abbotsford Society will be holding it’s Annual General Meeting on March 20th at 6:30 via Zoom. The keynote speaker will be Pat Calihou, a Métis craftsman who has completed construction on a Hudson’s Bay Company boat and a Red River cart, now on display at Fort Langley. Pat has participated in Selxwi:chel Arts and Culture Day (formerly Aboriginal Arts and Culture Day), and the organization was fortunate to be able to visit his workshop virtually during the pandemic. (To learn about the bateau project, use this link: https://parks.canada.ca/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/bateau-boat)

The new Board of Directors will be elected at the AGM as well, and right now, the Heritage Abbotsford Society are in search of members to serve on the board and/or in one of our committees.

Serving as a Director is an opportunity for you to have a real and lasing impact on heritage in the community. Send a DM to Christina Reid, or reach out at the office if you have questions or simply just want to join in.