Chilliwack Community Services Presents A Black Tie Boho Affair on Saturday, April 27

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Community Services Secret Soiree is Saturday April 27.

The event is to raise funds for Chilliwack Community Services. The night will be amazing…a touch a glam, a bit of boho – when these polar opposite styles come together, magic happens. Think flower crowns, soft pastels, romance, seventies and free-spirited elegance. This evening includes dinner provided by Frankies Italian Kitchen, dancing, games, auctions and so much more. This will be a night to remember.

Tickets are in high demand, so secure yours quickly to ensure you don’t miss out on this extraordinary experience. Join us for a night filled with laughter, joy, and community spirit at the Secret Soiree “A Black Tie Boho Affair.”

Early Bird tickets are available until March 15, 2024 Early bird tickets are $175, Regular price $200. Tickets are available at https://auctria.events/secretsoiree2024

It allows us to contribute to the programs needs that vary across the 39 programs that we offer at Chilliwack Community Services. Our programs assist vulnerable families, individuals and youth in our community. These funds help seniors receive meals delivered to their door, a place for family to learn and grow at our Family Places, and a place for our youth to hang out while learning important life skills – this is just a few of the places these funds land.

To learn more out Chilliwack Community Services visit www.comserv.bc.ca