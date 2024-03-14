Abbotsford MP Ed Fast To Retire

Abbotsford – All politicians have a shelf life. \In the case of Ed Fast, the time for retirement is on the horizon.

The Abbotsford MP has held that position for 18 years. He and his family have lived in Abbotsford for 42 years.

Fast announced that he will not seek re-election in the next Federal vote (scehduled for October 2025).

From his statement: “It has been more than 18 years that I have served as Abbotsford’s representative in Parliament, and it’s now time for the next generation of leader to step forward and represent the residents of our community, I have asked our party leadership to begin an open and fair process to choose that leader.”

His resume is part:

Former Shadow Minister of Finance at Parliament of Canada

Former Conservative Shadow Minister for Innovation, Science & Industry at Parliament of Canada

Member of Parliament (Abbotsford) at Government of Canada

Former Shadow Minister for the Environment and Climate Change at Parliament of Canada

Former Minister of International Trade at Parliament of Canada

Former Corporate Lawyer at Linley Welwood (formerly Fast, Welwood & Wiens)

Former Council Member at City of Abbotsford

Former Trustee at School District No 34