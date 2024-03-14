102nd Annual Chilliwack Plowing Match – Saturday, April 6 at Greendale Acres

Greendale/Chilliwack – The 102nd Annual Chilliwack Plowing Match on Saturday, April 6 from 9am – 3pm at Greendale Acres. This special family friendly event will be a good old fashioned day on the farm.

Kent Mayor Sylvia Pranger, and other politicians, have been invited to compete in the “Politicians Class” held by the Chilliwack Plowing Society.

This is where the civic officials walk the walk instead of talk the talk….. or is that plow the plow?

You can always tell who grew up on a farm …….

The Chilliwack Plowing Match was established in 1923 and has been running every year consecutively until 2020 when Covid19 restricted the event to take place. Without this minor break, the society would have been operating the event for 101 consecutive years. The annual match is a big part of Chilliwack’s farming history. In the 1950’s there were over 55 competitors and over 3,000 spectators. The whole town used to shut down on plowing match day!

Tickets include:

Admission to the plowing competition

Access to Greendale Acres fun attractions

Animal displays

Spectator viewing areas

Tractor wagon rides (weather dependent)

Ferrier demonstrations

U-plow/Try a plow: Anyone welcome to try plowing

Pancake breakfast by donation

(Chilliwack Bowls of Hope)

Games and more!

Tickets:

$12 per ticket (ages 3-64)

$8 per ticket (ages 65-74)

Free for guests 2& under and 75+

available online and at the door.

Purchase tickets online to guarantee your spot on the farm.

Link to buy tickets – https://greendaleacres.ca/plowingmatch/