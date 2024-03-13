UPDATE – Elderly Man Struck by Vehicle on Spruce Drive in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Tuesday morning (March 12) Chilliwack RCMP responded to a report of a male pedestrian who had been hit by a single vehicle on Spruce Drive in Chilliwack. Upon arrival police officers located an elderly male suffering from serious injuries as a result of the collision. The male was air lifted to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services where he remains in stable condition.

Chilliwack RCMP frontline officers and the Chilliwack RCMP Traffic Section, with the support of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services are advancing the investigation to determine if criminality is a factor. Spruce Drive between Vedder Road and Wiltshire Road was closed for several hours for the purpose of this investigation.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and is cooperating fully with the police investigation. The names of those involved in this incident are not being released to the public at this time.