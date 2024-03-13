Kent Council Highlights – March 11, 2024 – Traffic, Housing, Plowing Match

Kent – From the meeting held on March 11, 2024:

Traffic Concerns

Mayor Pranger expressed traffic concerns once again for pedestrians crossing at the marked crosswalk at Highway 9 and McDonald Road, after receiving an email reporting a near miss at that location. While a speed reader board has been set up, it has had little effect on traffic calming. Council has opted to renew their effort to advocate for increased safety measures at the pedestrian crosswalk at Highway 9 and McDonald Road.

Kilby Block Watch delegates were in attendance requesting calming measures for Kilby Road. It was noted that the area attracts thousands of visitors for special events such as the bald eagle festival as well as the Kilby Historic Site and Provincial Campground, boat launch and day use area. Staff will look into the suggestions requested and Council will discuss options to improve traffic safety on Kilby Road.

Kent Agriculture Advisory Committee (KAAC)

Council has ratified the Mayor’s appointment of Dr. Lorne Fisher to the Kent Agricultural Advisory Committee. Dr. Fisher has served the community in the capacity of a School District Trustee for fifteen years, as well as two terms as Mayor and one term as a Councillor. Dr. Fisher will be a great addition to KAAC.

UBCM Housing Summit Report

From February 13 to 14, Mayor Pranger attended the UBCM Housing Summit in Vancouver. The Summit discussed topics such as population growth and housing, BC’s affordable housing needs, and recent housing legislation. Attendees had the opportunity to pose questions to Provincial Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon and Federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser.

Based upon what was learned from the recent housing legislation discussed at the summit, Council has approved staff’s application to opt-in to the Provincial principal residence requirement under the Short-term Rental Accommodation Act. This will give the District of Kent stronger tools to enforce short-term rental bylaws, return units to the long-term market and establish a new Provincial role in the regulation of short-term rentals.

World Wish Day

Monday, April 29th the District of Kent Municipal Hall will be illuminated in blue to support World Wish Day®. The annual day of celebration of the first wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish® Foundation and its global wish granting mission. Today, the Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes to children living with critical illness in more than 50 countries worldwide and every community in Canada.

To learn more about Word Wish Day and the Make a Wish Foundation, visit their website: https://worldwish.org/worldwishday/

Chilliwack Plowing Society Annual Plowing Match

Mayor Pranger, or her designate, has been invited to compete in the “Politicians Class” annual plowing match held by the Chilliwack Plowing Society on April 6, 2024 at 12 PM.

The annual plowing match will be held at Greendale Acres. To learn more about this event, please visit: https://greendaleacres.ca/plowingmatch/