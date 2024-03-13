Skip to content

Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – Fraser Valley for March 13, 2024

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

Name: JOE, Clarence

2024 Crime Stoppers – Clarence Joe

Age: 29

Height: 5’9” ft

Weight: 177lbs

Hair: Black/Brown
Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Assault x2

Warrant in effect: March 12, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

