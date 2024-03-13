Chilliwack — Prepare to be spellbound as Côté Danse takes to the stage with their interpretation of Homer’s Odyssey. On March 25, X (Dix) will be a profound experience unlike anything else, that will showcase the significant journey of finding what home truly means.

X (Dix) is a testament to the collective artistry and vision of Côté Danse’s dancers and creative team. Through a captivating fusion of contemporary dance, theatrical storytelling, and immersive visuals, X (Dix) explores themes of human connection, resilience, and the transformative power of movement.

X (Dix) draws inspiration from the legendary tale of Odysseus, the story of a man who takes a long trip and has only one aim, to return to his beloved homeland and his family. This story sits at the heart of this performance, creating a show that is about the adventure into the unknown and the challenges of finding your way back home.

Somewhere between North, South, East and West one begins to see through relationships, experiences, and personal growth that “home” may only be a state of mind rather than a physical place. Don’t miss this stunning performance at The Centre!

X (Dix) is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on March 25, 2024 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $32 with discounts for those in our Patron Programs (15% off for Joy Years, 15% off for Explore the Arts Red, 10% off for Explore the Arts Discovery, and $15 tickers for U28), and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

