Chiefs’ Last Regular Season Home Games This Weekend

Chilliwack – The Chiefs are in second place in the Coastal Division.

First up, the Chiefs take on the Clippers with puck drop at 7PM.

The two teams last met on February 28th at the Coliseum where Chilliwack shut out Nanaimo 3-0.

The Clippers currently sit 4th in the coast.

Cottonwood Centre will be on site handing out Thundersticks.

﻿Scarlett Giesbrecht will be singing the anthem and the Chilliwack TimBits will hit the ice in the first intermission!

In the second intermission our final Chilliwack Flight Centre Paper Airplane toss will take place! The winner will be entered in to win a scenic flight around the Fraser Valley.

Then on Saturday, the Chiefs and the BCHL best Eagles clash for the final time this regular season.

League partner ICBC will have a table near the front doors and Michelle Hammel is performing Oh Canada pregame.

During the first intermission, the Hofstede’s Country Barn Tractor Shoot to Win grand finale will take place!

Then in the second intermission the Chilliwack Dart + Tackle Bazooka Gun will be shooting t-shirts from Hallmark Promotions with the help of the 5 Star Motorsports Side-By-Side. McDonald’s Chuck-a-Puck will also be back!