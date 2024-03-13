“Accidental Electric Source” Caused Chilliwack Townhouse Fire

Chilliwack – On Wednesday morning (7:40AM, March 13) Chilliwack Fire responded to reports of smoke in a townhome located in the 46900 block of Russell Road. Thanks to the vigilance of neighbors and continued updates from bystanders, the situation was swiftly upgraded to a structure fire, prompting the dispatch of adequate resources.

No one was hurt.

The fire is under investigation, preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have originated from an accidental electrical source. This underscores the importance of prioritizing electrical safety. Key tips include adhering to the manufacturer’s guidelines for electrical charging equipment, replacing worn cords and plugs, keeping electrical cords away from heat and water sources, and using multi-outlet extenders, power bars, and surge protectors cautiously and in

accordance with manufacturer specifications.