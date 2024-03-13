6th Annual Fashionista Fashion Show for Chilliwack Hospice – Friday May 10

Chilliwack – The runway at the 6th annual Fashionista Fashion Show will be “classy and a little bit sassy,” event organizers at the Thrifty Boutique say, when 50+ original thrifted outfits are shown by volunteer models in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society.

The fundraising event has become a highlight of the Spring season for many in the local thrifting community. Each outfit is curated by Thrifty Boutique staff from donations received at the store. Following the show, featured items including clothing, shoes, and jewelry are available for sale.

Models vary in age from seven to 70, and include Thrifty Boutique volunteers, their grandchildren, Chilliwack Hospice Society directors, and members of the community.

“Some of our volunteers enter the show with trepidation but by the end of the night all are smiling and full of laughter,” Thrifty Boutique manager Sandy Parker remarks. “It is truly rewarding to see everyone on stage having as much fun as our audience.”

Starting at 6PM, attendees can enjoy delicious hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary glass of champagne while browsing a delightful pop-up shop, bid on items in a silent auction and penny social, and enter to win door prizes.

Thrifty Boutique hosts the annual Fashionista Fashion Show in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society, Friday, May 10 at Evergreen Hall. Tickets are $30 and available in-store at the Thrifty Boutique located at #101-7955 Evans Road.

Chilliwack Hospice Society is a community-based organization that helps individuals and families dealing with dying and death through support, education, and programs that promote wellness and healthy grieving.