2024 Chilliwack Cougars Baseball Schedule – Home Opener April 14

Chilliwack – Take me out to the ball game …

The Chilliwack Cougars 2024 Home and Away Schedule has been released.

The Home opener is April 14 vs. Cloverdale Rangers @ Fairfield Island Park.

Cougars X/Twitter link is here

2024 Cougars Home Schedule
2024 Cougars Away Schedule

