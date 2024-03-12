Skip to content

MLA Paddon Addresses Mental Health Issues for Youth with Speech in Legislature (VIDEOS)

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Approximately 75% of serious mental health issues emerge before the age of 25. It can be difficult to know where to turn for help, and it is critical that youth have the supports they need to thrive.

On Mondau, Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon made a statement in the Legislature about #YouthMentalHealth, and shared about a wide range of resources available to support youth & families with mental health and substance use issues.

Paddon also shared about issues impacting mental health for non-binary and gender-diverse youth.

There are two videos below.

