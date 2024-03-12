Skip to content

Maple Ridge Secondary School Win BC Cheer Sport Provincial Championship at Tradex

Maple Ridge/Abbotsford (David Rooney) – The MRSS Ramblers Cheer Team won the BC Cheer Sport Provincial Intermediate Championship Sunday (March 10) at Tradex in Abbotsford.

They won in a division of five high schools.  2nd place was Alberni District SS.  3rd place was Cambie SS.  4th went to Argyle SS Green and Clayton Heights SS finished in 5th.  

The 24 members of the Rambler team put on a flawless second day performance getting zero deductions, despite having a few injuries on the team including one athlete performed with a broken finger.  Their next and final stop of the season is the Sea To Sky International Competition, April 6th at the Vancouver Convention Center.  

