Commercial Truck Drivers to Face Higher Penalties for Hitting Overpasses

Victoria – Drivers of commercial trucks involved in infrastructure crashes will face higher penalties, with the government taking stronger action to make highway travel safer for everyone.

The proposed changes to the Commercial Transport Act (CTA) will enable the courts to impose fines for as much as $100,000, as well as imprisonment up to 18 months upon conviction for violations. Infrastructure crashes pose a significant safety risk, having caused millions of dollars in provincial highway repairs, as well as lengthy highway closures and supply chain disruptions that impact all British Columbians.

The legislative changes are in response to 35 crashes that have occurred since late 2021 by over-height commercial vehicles. Laws surrounding highway infrastructure crashes have not changed since the 1970s. The overwhelming majority of responsible truck drivers and the trucking industry have urged tougher action on the small number of irresponsible operators that have caused these crashes.

The proposed maximum penalty for commercial transport violations is far above other Canadian provinces and territories, and falls in line with the maximum penalties applied to rail and dangerous-goods safety. The BC Trucking Association has been consulted and supports the proposed increase in maximum penalties.

Back in February, Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, issued the following statement about the cancellation of a trucking company’s ability to operate in B.C.:

“On Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in the interest of safety, a formal cancellation notice was issued to Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. for its operations in B.C. This is the most severe action that can be taken against a company with multiple infractions – and it sends a clear message to operators that infrastructure crashes around our province need to stop. It has never been easier to follow a route to guide a load safely through our highway system and avoid the potential for impact with infrastructure.

“We know the vast majority of commercial drivers in B.C. operate safely and responsibly. This decision, issued by the independent director of the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch, follows changes that allow for progressive enforcement of suspensions to better deal with those few companies and drivers who are not being safe and responsible.”