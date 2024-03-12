BC Budget 2024 – Province Plans to Increase Funding for Recovery Facilities and Staff

Victoria – From their media release on March 12, the Province is significantly increasing the funding many service providers rely on to deliver thousands of registered or licensed treatment and recovery beds throughout B.C. as part of Budget 2024.

This will ensure essential-care providers, who serve eligible people receiving income and disability assistance, can continue to improve the mental-health and addictions treatment they provide in the face of rising cost pressures.

Service operators must be licensed or registered under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act to receive this increased daily rate. There are more than 300 registered and licensed mental-health and addiction-recovery homes throughout the province.

All licensed and registered recovery homes must comply with regulations under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act. The increase will help service providers provide more training to staff, hire more staff to support vulnerable clients and provide consistent high-quality care.

“Many service providers in this sector are non-profits and they are doing everything they can to stretch their dollars, while helping people along their pathway to recovery,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “To strengthen the recovery sector and the people who rely on the care they provide, we’re increasing daily rates for licensed and registered treatment and recovery home operators by up to 67%. This investment is to make sure recovery homes can continue to improve the quality of care they provide even as they face the same cost pressures we all are feeling.”

Budget 2024 invests $117 million in new funding to sustain mental-health and addictions treatment and recovery beds, and to ensure they continue to operate and remain publicly funded. This includes $60.5 million over three years to ensure registered and licensed recovery homes continue to operate and remain available.

Daily rates at registered mental-health and substance-use homes will increase from $35.90 to $60 for registered bed-based services, and from $45 to $70 for licensed bed-based services.

The daily rate changes for eligiblepeople receiving income and disability assistance will come into effect June 1, 2024. This rate change builds on a 2019 increase, the first in 10 years, which raised the daily rates by as much as 16%.

From Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon: It’s essential that people have access to treatment and recovery services in B.C.

