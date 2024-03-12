Abby PD Investigating Pedestrian Struck at the Intersection of King Rd and Riverside Rd

Abbotsford – Early Tuesday morning ( 4AM, March 12) AbbyPD patrol officers responded to the intersection of King Rd and Riverside Rd in Abbotsford, for a reported collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon attendance, officers, along with other first responders, located a 52-year-old female with what appeared to be serious injuries. The female was subsequently transported to the hospital for further medical treatment.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the police. Impairment has been determined not to be a factor in the crash.

The King Rd and Riverside Road intersection will remain closed as AbbyPD officers along with officers of the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (I.C.A.R.S.) gather evidence that may determine the factors leading up to the crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage and information pertaining to this case are requested to contact the AbbyPD at 604-859-5225.