RCMP Searching for Missing 40 Year Old Kent Mantler

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 40-year-old Kent Mantler, who was reported missing on March 8, 2024. Kent was last seen on February 12, 2024. At the time of his disappearance he was driving a Grey 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Description of Kent Mantler:

Caucasian male

40 years

6 ft 3 in

230 lbs

brown hair

blue eyes



As RCMP investigators continue to search for Kent Mantler they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

Police are concerned for Kent’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the UFVRD.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kent Mantler is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

RCMP Kent Mantler – Missing – March 2024