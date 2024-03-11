RCMP Searching for Missing 40 Year Old Kent Mantler

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 40-year-old Kent Mantler, who was reported missing on March 8, 2024. Kent was last seen on February 12, 2024. At the time of his disappearance he was driving a Grey 2005 Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Description of Kent Mantler:
- Caucasian male
- 40 years
- 6 ft 3 in
- 230 lbs
- brown hair
- blue eyes
As RCMP investigators continue to search for Kent Mantler they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.
Police are concerned for Kent’s well-being, said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, spokesperson for the UFVRD.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kent Mantler is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).