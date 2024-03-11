Ramadan – March 10 to April 9 2024

Victoria – BC Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Ramadan:

“With the crescent moon in the sky, Muslims in B.C. and around the world will mark the beginning of Ramadan at sunset tonight.

“During this holy month, Muslims will dedicate themselves to their faith, fast from dawn to dusk and give back to their communities. Compassion, gratitude and generosity are foundational to Ramadan and to Islam.

“This year, Ramadan comes at a painful time for many Muslims as the war in the Middle East continues. Here in B.C., we have seen a disturbing rise in Islamophobia. Our government condemns this hate and is committed to rooting it out.

“We have been working directly with the Muslim community on ways to ensure that everyone feels safe and supported in our province. Last year, our government created the Anti-Hate Community Support Fund to help protect community organizations and places of worship from hate-motivated crimes. And this legislative session, we will build on our work to make B.C. a more welcoming and inclusive place by introducing new anti-racism legislation.

“For Muslims, Ramadan is a time of reflection. This month, I encourage everyone in B.C. to reflect on how they can build bridges with their neighbours of all faiths and backgrounds. Our government will continue to look for ways to bring people together and focus on what we have in common rather than what divides us.

“On behalf of the Government of British Columbia, I wish all those celebrating a peaceful Ramadan.

“Ramadan Mubarak!”

