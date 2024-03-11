Lions Clubs International President Dr Patti Hill Visits Chilliwack – Thursday March 14

Chilliwack – Lions Clubs International has announced that on Thursday March 14, International President Dr Patti Hill will pay a visit to Chilliwack.

In the 107 years’ history of the organization, she is the 2nd woman to hold the position of international Lions’ president and the 6th Canadian. In this role Dr Hill oversees the world’s largest service organization, with approximately 1.4 million members in 200 countries and geographical regions.

The purpose of her visit will be to thank local clubs for their outstanding ongoing service to the communities of Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope and to congratulate them on their recent purchase of state-of-the-art mammography machines for the Chilliwack General Hospital. With the help of Lions Clubs International Foundation more than $409,000 was raised, making it the hospital’s second major Lions-funded project in the last few years (the previous undertaking being a $600,000 eye care centre).

To RSVP or for more information, please email Lion Bruce Bennewith @bgbennewith@telus.net or phone 604-792-1766.