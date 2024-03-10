Shots Fired Near Silverdale Property in Mission

Mission – Residents in the 8900 block of Hayward Place in the Silverdale area of Mission called police on Saturday (March 9) morning, after hearing gunshots around 6AM. Mission RCMP arrived to find numerous shell casings on the street, but there was no immediate indication that anyone or anything had been struck by the bullets. However, the investigation is ongoing, and a neighbouring residence has been secured for further examination.

Officers with Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit will be on scene, searching for additional evidence related to the incident. Anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area recently is asked to contact Mission RCMP, at 604-826-7161