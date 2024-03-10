LOCAL BUSINESS – Owner of “The Bannock” Stand Gets Creative About Promoting Her Chilliwack Business

Chilliwack – Julie Piechotta is the owner/operator of the fledgling (and quite delicious) Small local business called “The Bannock Stand”. (604) 819-4282, j.piechotta@hotmail.com)

Her business gained notoriety over the past few months, through a nation wide contest called The Greatest Baker. It was Canada wide and Julie was no slouch. She placed fourth in the quarter-finals.

Her bannock store has appeared at trade shows and the end game is to go from being home based (literally her kitchen and garage) to a food truck scenario. Her primary drive is that she wants quality product to present and sell.

So comes an idea she posted to Facebook:

I plan to take the kids across British Columbia this summer to visit my reserve, lax kw alaams in port simpson and find any and all bannock restaurants or people who make bannock in theyre community/reserve.

My ultimate goal is travel across Canada next summer with the kids and gain knowledge and experience about bannock along with different cultural learnings with indigenous people. I want to learn how everyone else likes to make theyre bannock and this will improve my education and knowledge on my bannock recipe, packaging and help me get that much closer to my ultimate goals.

I also would like to learn how people wind dry theyre meat and how they ‘can’ theyre items. Learning more about bear grease is a little interest for me too.

The MAIN reason why I am doing this is not too figure out how to get rich quick but to improve my knowledge of our culture and share it with the world through my bannock products I create.

I only ever met my moms mom when I was little and that was the only indigenous family members I knew. Since I do not have family to help guide me and share some cultural learnings , this is what I want to do so I can offer my very best bannock to the world and spread the cultural knowledge of my people and show the kids where we come from.

What I need from you!

1. Money….LOL jk, just support in my bannock sales would mean everything

2. Names of peoples, restaurants, reserves over British columbia that make or sell bannock

3. Any good campsites from here to port simpson

4. Any good hotels from here to port simpson

5. Any tips, traveling suggestions or advice would be appreciated

I am debating on doing this trip in BC with my van as I don’t have credit to rent a vehicle…yet

From The Bannock Stand:

I want to sincerely thank each and every single one of you for following me on the journey of the greatest baker and supporting me!! I know you guys wanted this as bad as I did but my other competitor were fierce and took the reign from me last minute! It was a long competition and I hope I made you all proud regardless of the outcome because I know I am proud for challenging myself and I’m not giving up!

My bakery from home will be open soon (aiming for Feb before Valentines day)

Free bannock day is coming VERY soon (end of Feb)

AND I have a friend at a special food truck spot that is going to let me use his food truck when I go there so I don’t have to dread doing the tent set up anymore he really supports my business.

And my menu will be complete this weekend to share with all of you!! (Its been a battle with the menu so thank you for your patience!)

Things will happen as they should with hard work, determination and keeping those dreams the goal and making them come true!

THANK YOU ONCE AGAIN FOR ALL YOUR SUPPORT!! I am so blessed and grateful to have had the honor of gaining all your support and love!

https://greatestbaker.com/2023/julie-piechotta