Chilliwak Visual Artists – Clay 2024 , Passionate about Clay!” March 20 – April 20 at the O’Connor Group Art Galley

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Potters Guild presents “Clay 2024 , Passionate about Clay!” from March 20 – April 20 at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery, Chilliwack.  You can expect to be dazzled by a wide range of styles of work from sculpture, slap, wheel thrown, and coiled work  with firing techniques that include wood, soda, smoke,  gas and electric firings.

