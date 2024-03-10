Chilliwak Visual Artists – Clay 2024 , Passionate about Clay!” March 20 – April 20 at the O’Connor Group Art Galley

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Potters Guild presents “Clay 2024 , Passionate about Clay!” from March 20 – April 20 at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery, Chilliwack. You can expect to be dazzled by a wide range of styles of work from sculpture, slap, wheel thrown, and coiled work with firing techniques that include wood, soda, smoke, gas and electric firings.

