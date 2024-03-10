Chilliwak Visual Artists – Clay 2024 , Passionate about Clay!” March 20 – April 20 at the O’Connor Group Art Galley

Chilliwack – The Fraser Valley Potters Guild presents “Clay 2024 , Passionate about Clay!” from March 20 – April 20 at the O’Connor Group Art Gallery, Chilliwack. You can expect to be dazzled by a wide range of styles of work from sculpture, slap, wheel thrown, and coiled work with firing techniques that include wood, soda, smoke, gas and electric firings.
RCMP Searching for Missing 40 Year Old Kent Mantler
Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 40-year-old Kent Mantler, who was reported missing on March 8, 2024. Kent was last seen