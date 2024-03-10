2024 Cultus Lake Day – Saturday June 22

Cultus Lake – Cultus Lake Day is back on saturday June 22. This community event will be held at Cultus Lake Park’s Main Beach featuring live music, local breweries and children’s attractions!

Kick off the day with a pancake breakfast by donation hosted by the Cultus Lake Volunteer Fire Department. You’ll have front row seats to the community parade as it makes it way through the residential areas.

Head on over to Main Beach, where you can browse the vendor’s market while the children play in the obstacle course and inflatables bouncy houses.

Sip on some local brews and wine, while you rock out to the amazing line up of musicians which will be announced soon.

If you would like more information or wish to participate, please contact the Community Events and Engagement Committee at cultuscommunityevents@cultuslake.bc.ca

Facebook info is here.