Provincial Funding for more than 200 Composite and Volunteer fire departments with New Training and Equipment – Includes Chilliwack, Hope, Seabird Island

Victoria – The Province is helping more than 200 volunteer and composite fire departments enhance their capabilities by funding new training and equipment.

Through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), the Province is providing more than $6.2 million for 122 local projects.

What to know about CEPF recipients

Updated on Jan. 11, 2024

The CEPF is administered through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities and funds projects that support First Nations and local governments to better prepare for disasters and reduce risks from natural hazards in a changing climate.

Volunteer and composite fire departments, local governments and First Nations throughout British Columbia will receive more than $6.2 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund as follows:

Chilliwack – Situational awareness training building

Approved funding: $30,000

Fraser Valley Regional District – Electoral Area Fire Department 2023 Grant

Regional partners: Boston Bar/North Bend, Chilliwack River Valley, Columbia Valley, Hemlock Valley, North Fraser, Popkum, Yale

Approved funding: $210,000

Hope – Fire equipment and training

Approved funding: $30,000

Langley City – Community risk reduction through public education and wildfire training

Approved funding: $25,927.80

Seabird Island Band – Firefighting equipment and training

Approved funding: $30,000

“Volunteer and staff firefighters are dedicated and essential members of our communities, and I’m glad we can support them with funding for more training and up-to-date equipment.” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “It is so important to have a team of first responders close by in case of an emergency, and I want to thank firefighters in the area for keeping us safe.”

“Local firefighters in Chilliwack are there when we need them, and our government is helping with the amazing work they do by providing funding for situational awareness training,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “Firefighters across the province do vital work to keep us safe.”