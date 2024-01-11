FVN AM News Thursday January 11, 2024. Careful with the Windchill (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Thursday January 11, 2024. Careful with the Windchill.
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Thursday January 11, 2024. Careful with the Windchill.
Victoria – The Province is helping more than 200 volunteer and composite fire departments enhance their capabilities by funding new training and equipment. Through the
Abbotsford – Overnight on January 10/11 2024, AbbyPD pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area of Simon Ave and Trethewey St. As the driver
Fraser Valley – FVN AM News Thursday January 11, 2024. Careful with the Windchill.
Fraser Valley – (Environment Canada) – 4:09 PM PST Wednesday 10 January 2024 The first Arctic intrusion of the year is on the horizon from