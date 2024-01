Abbotsford – Overnight on January 10/11 2024, AbbyPD pulled over a suspicious vehicle in the area of Simon Ave and Trethewey St.

As the driver reached into the glovebox for insurance papers, a firearm, later determined to be an airsoft gun, was observed by officers.

Police seized the firearm along with multiple throwing knives. The driver was found to have an outstanding driving prohibition notice and was issued a three-month driving prohibition.

AbbyPD File 24-1367