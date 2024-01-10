UPDATE – Premier Eby and Minister for EMCR Responds to BC SARA Concerns Over Poor Relationship with Government (VIDEO)

Victoria – On January 9, BC Premier Davis Eby, in a scrum after an announcement of a new cervical cancer screening program was asked to respond to BC Search and Rescue concerns about the deteriorating relationship between BC SARA and BC EMCR (Emergency Management and Climate Readiness). Dwight Yochim, the former BCSARA (Search and Rescue Assn) CEO released the document to media on Monday January 8.

From the transcript from that specific QA with media:

Reporter: Several search and rescue groups wrote a letter to you yesterday saying they feel disrespected and mistreated by the Emergency Management Ministry, that they’re not allowed to access technologies that could save people’s lives, like drones. There’s a ban on their training skills and their relationship with your government is so toxic and dysfunctional right now it’s putting people at risk. I wonder what you make of that letter and if it concerns you?

Eby: I’m profoundly concerned by the allegations that were raised in this letter. The search and rescue teams across our province are people, often volunteers, who get a call maybe in the middle of the night to go out and put their lives at risk to rescue someone who’s in trouble. They deserve all of our support to ensure that they can do that job effectively, so that people in distress get the support they need.

We’re going into some really cold weather, some heavy snow. This is the kind of time when search and rescue teams are called on. Minister George Heyman has already reached out to these teams. He’ll be meeting with them and they have his commitment and my commitment that we will address these issues and ensure they get the support that they need.

Eby’s Response starts at 49:40 of the video.

The statement from George Heyman, acting Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy: “Search and rescue volunteers play a critical role in providing life-saving services across our entire province. We respect and appreciate their training, knowledge and dedication. Whenever we hear of a rescue British Columbians are amazed and relieved that we have community members who volunteer their energy and skills to SAR groups to keep the rest of us safe. The concerns raised in this letter are very troubling, and I intend to meet with the BC Search and Rescue Association this month to discuss and address these concerns. Additionally, we are actively working to strengthen our collaboration with the BC Ground Search and Rescue Groups to ensure they have all the support they need in their life-saving efforts. Together I am confident that we can re-establish the trust and effective collaborative relationships that British Columbians need and expect.”

BACKGROUND from FVN January 10 Story

Dwight Yochim is the former BCSARA (Search and Rescue Assn) CEO. In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Yochim talks about the deteriorated relationship between BCSARA And BC EMCR (Emergency Management and Climate Readiness).

Search and Rescue groups were put into the Provincial budget in 2022 and with that came the government red tape. That seems to be where the strained relations have their genesis.

The annual budget (in 2018 dollars) is roughly $6M. Of that, $5M goes to basic training and equipment. Again, in 2018 dollars as Yochim states in the interview, the money only goes so far. This accompanied with plenty of paperwork that overwhelms the volunteer groups that cover the province.

In the media release from Yochim and co-signed be other SAR groups in the province, some of the main points of concern include:

EMCR ignored and did not disclose significant safety concerns found in a training audit.

Disrespectful attitude to search and rescue volunteers.

EMCR ignores advances in technology that could save lives today (including GPS and Drones)

Bullying, intimidation, and threats (on Zoom calls and face to face)

Moratorium on new capabilities.