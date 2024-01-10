OPINION – Chilliwack Pride Society on SOGI and Upcoming “Info Event”January 13 at Evergeen Hall

Chilliwack – (Chilliwack Pride Society) The Chilliwack Pride Society, a firm advocate for inclusivity and equality, is speaking up about ongoing discussions on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI).

NOTE – FVN was one of many media outlets that both sides of this event contacted and commented.

We (Chilliwack Pride) want to be crystal clear. When it comes to SOGI, we will not be joining any discussions, debates, or forums. Why? Because SOGI is about basic human rights, and that’s not up for debate.

Our commitment to inclusion is unwavering. Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity is a part of everyone, and we’re here to stand up for each person’s human rights: the right to love who they love, be who they are, and decide what’s right for themselves, their bodies, and their families.

Chilliwack Pride Society will shout it from the rooftops: we’re here, loud and proud, celebrating every event and initiative that lights up our community. Love and acceptance are our air and water; no individual or group can take that away from us.

For the real deal on SOGI, check out the SOGI website

https://www.sogieducation.org/

or follow the down-to-earth insights from Armstrong Pride on our social media – @ChilliwackPride on Facebook and @Chilliwack.Pride on Instagram.

If you are considering attending in-person information sessions on SOGI, it is essential to be vigilant. Here are some criteria to consider:

· Investigate the organizers and speakers. Examine their social media presence, watch Consider what they are saying through the lens of their perspectives and values.



· Be discerning about the legitimacy of information sessions. Ensure that the organizers and speakers are reputable and committed to providing accurate information.



· Be careful with information that tries to divide people, or spreads false information and rumors, especially if it makes you doubt the public systems that are designed to protect our community.



· Challenge yourself to double-check everything you learn with legitimately sourced information. Be generous in your assumptions and ask those with lived experience in the school system, as an educator or student or 2SLGBTQ person.



We know there are folks out there spreading the same old homophobic and transphobic lies about the 2SLGBTQ community that they have for decades, trying to mess with what we stand for.

But let’s get one thing clear– you are loved, you belong here, and they’ve got zero power.

From the big shots in government to the folks working in public services, everyone’s got our backs, and SOGI is backed by every single partner group in BC. There is no going back, no matter how loud or angry they become.

Here’s the real deal: Queer joy is our secret weapon. Don’t waste a second on those trying to drag us down. Keep your focus on joy, love, and the unbeatable strength we get from being together in this amazing community. We’ve got you.

Chilliwack Pride Society is right there with you, shouting it loud and clear – you’re loved, you matter, and you’re an essential part of Chilliwack. We’re building a community that’s more inclusive and tougher than ever.

January 13th from 6pm to 8pm at the Grand Hall in Downtown Chilliwack , The Chilliwack Pride Society will be hosting a free “Remember, you are loved” gathering as a place to connect, heal, and create joy, friendships and more. Join us at 45939 Thunderbird Lane #201

For more info, get in touch with the Operations Manager at Info@ChilliwackPride.com

With pride, The Board of Directors for Chilliwack Pride Society