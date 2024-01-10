Skip to content

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 7th Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – February 25

Home
Health & Lifestyle
Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 7th Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – February 25

Abbotsford – Dust off the sneakers and get ready to join Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) on February 25 at Abbotsford Centre for the 7th annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health presented by Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service.

Challenge your friends, family or co-workers to see who can do the most steps or raise the most money. We have prizing for Most Laps by a female and male, Top Fundraiser, Most laps by a youth and Best Costume.

“No matter how fast or slow your go, how many steps you take or laps you do, you are still lapping everyone sitting on the couch.” Author unknown

FVHCF raised over $34,000 in 2023 and hoping to push it over $50,000 in 2024. Funds raised at this years Step Up 4 Cardiac Health will help support the Cardiac Care Unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

To register, donate or request a sponsorship package, please visit www. www.fvhcf.ca/events  or call 1-877-661-0314

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.

Share This:

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2024

Exposure Events Abbotsford Fraser Valley 2024

All About Expos

Valley and Canyon Dispatch

Chilliwack Jets

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts