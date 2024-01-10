Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s 7th Annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health – February 25

Abbotsford – Dust off the sneakers and get ready to join Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) on February 25 at Abbotsford Centre for the 7th annual Step Up 4 Cardiac Health presented by Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service.

Challenge your friends, family or co-workers to see who can do the most steps or raise the most money. We have prizing for Most Laps by a female and male, Top Fundraiser, Most laps by a youth and Best Costume.

“No matter how fast or slow your go, how many steps you take or laps you do, you are still lapping everyone sitting on the couch.” Author unknown

FVHCF raised over $34,000 in 2023 and hoping to push it over $50,000 in 2024. Funds raised at this years Step Up 4 Cardiac Health will help support the Cardiac Care Unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre.

To register, donate or request a sponsorship package, please visit www. www.fvhcf.ca/events or call 1-877-661-0314

Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation raises funds for vital equipment and programs funded or endorsed by Fraser Health. The Foundation serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz and Harrison Hot Springs.