Chilliwack Hospice Society 2024 Winter Grief Support Programming

Chilliwack (Chilliwack Hospice) – Chilliwack Hospice Society has unveiled its 2024 calendar of winter programs for the grieving community to participate in, including many continuing options for individual and group grief support.

First Step Grief Support Group begins January 30 and meets weekly for eight weeks. The group is best suited those who have experienced the death of a loved one in the past six months or year; offering mutual support and socialization for bereaved people wanting the share the journey into change and renewal. It is well-established that grief has no timeline. As such, some First Step group members may choose to begin participating in the weeks following the death of their loved one. In turn, others may find themselves open to the benefits of participating in a grief support group years later and are welcome to do so.

A Traumatic Loss Support Group will continue to meet once monthly on a drop-in basis. The content of this group’s meetings is specifically developed for those who have experienced the death of a loved one due to homicide, suicide, drug poisoning, workplace accident, or sudden illness. The next drop-in session for traumatic loss support will be held February 1.

Chilliwack Hospice Society recognizes that significant loss isn’t limited to human connections. Beginning February 14, a supportive space will be created for those grieving the death of a beloved pet. The group will meet once weekly for four weeks and include topics such as normalizing grief, making room to grieve, self-care, the importance of rituals, and memorializing your pet.

In addition to grief support groups, staff and volunteers offer many opportunities for one-to-one support and complementary therapies to assist members of the community through the grieving process. Informal connections with other bereaved individuals and mutual support can be found in Relaxation Program, Supportive Walking Group, and Gentle Chair Yoga sessions.

As part of the organization’s community outreach and education programs, a matinée series of ‘Movies That Move You’ will be shown once monthly, starting with Manchester By The Sea on January 30. Each movie has been selected for its themes of grief and loss and are suitable for adults’ viewing and discussion. Advance Care Planning workshops will continue in 2024 with the next two-part session starting March 21. The writing prompts, worksheets, and group discussion help individuals or their parents develop an Advance Care Plan, including indicating one’s beliefs, values, and wishes, Temporary Substitute Decision Maker, Representation Agreement, and Advance Directive.

If you or someone you know is grieving the loss of a loved one right now, call Chilliwack Hospice Society at (604) 795-4660 or visit www.chilliwackhospice.org to learn more about the one-to-one support, groups and workshops that are currently being offered. Donations are always gratefully accepted at the Thrifty Boutique and online at www.chilliwackhospice.org/donate

