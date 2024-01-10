Arshdeep Bains Selected to Represent the Pacific Division and Abby Canucks at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic

Abbotsford/Springfield – (Abbotsford Canucks) – The American Hockey League announced that Arshdeep Bains has been selected to represent the Pacific Division at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Tech CU.

Bains is set to become the second player in franchise history to participate in an AHL All-Star Game, doing so less than two years since signing an entry-level NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent. Having celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday, the second-year winger currently ranks 10th among AHL players in assists (21) this season, while leading the Canucks in both assists and points (29).

“I feel truly honoured to have been selected to represent the Canucks,” said Bains. “I owe it to the staff and my teammates who have helped and pushed me to get to this point.” The Surrey, B.C. native spent the entirety of his first professional season with Abbotsford in 2022-23, tying for the team-lead in rookie assists (25), while ranking second among Canucks rookies in games played (66), points (38) and penalty minutes (28). He skated in all six of the Canucks’ postseason contests in 2023 and became the first player in franchise history to record two shorthanded goals in a single playoff game when he did so against Calgary’s Dustin Wolf on 4/28/23.

Since joining Abbotsford last season, he has lead the club in plus-minus (+17). “This is a huge recognition for Bainsy, as it is voted on by other coaches in our division, “said Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. “He has put in a lot of work to get to this point, and we are confident that this is just the beginning for him.”

The 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, presented by Tech CU, will be held at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California—home of the San Jose Sharks’ affiliate San Jose Barracuda.

The All-Star Classic comprises of the Skills Competition on Sunday, February 4 at 6 p.m. PT, and the All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 5 at 5 p.m. PT. Both events will be available for viewing on AHLTV. More information on the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic can be found at https://www.sjbarracuda.com/news-list/allstar