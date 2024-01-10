Arctic Outflow Warning Now in Place – Thursday to Sunday – Brine Crews Are Out

Fraser Valley – (Environment Canada) – 4:09 PM PST Wednesday 10 January 2024

The first Arctic intrusion of the year is on the horizon from Thursday night to Saturday afternoon.

This includes: Metro Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Fraser Valley and Southern Gulf Islands

There is the risk of frostbite and hypothermia. Wind chill value: minus 20.

Arctic air combined with strong outflow winds gusting to 60 km/h will generate wind chill values of minus 20 beginning on Thursday night. Wind chill values may moderate on Saturday afternoon but uncertainty remains on the timing of the warm-up. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur within minutes if adequate precautions are not taken when outdoors. Any skin exposure will result in frostbite. If outside, dress warmly in layers and stay dry. Cover as much exposed skin as possible to avoid frostbite.

From Emil Anderson Maintenance: Crews will be out brining and salting roads in preparation for the incoming cold weather. Some areas towards the East could see snow. Drive with caution and expect changing weather and road conditions.