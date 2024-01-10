2024 Abbotsford and Mission Extreme Weather Shelters

Fraser Valley (Courtesy SARA For Women) – In response to the cold weather, SARA For Women would like to share some additional services that are available besides regular outreach and shelter services in Mission and Abbotsford:

ABBOTSFORD

Shelters:

Gateway Church

2884 Gladys Avenue, Abbotsford

Shelter Contact- (604) 859-5927

8:00 pm- 7:30 am

Ag-Rec Gallery

32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford

Shelter Contact- (604) 776-5060

8:00 pm-7:30 am

Nomad (DWS Shelter)

2444 West Railway Street, Abbotsford

Shelter Contact- (604) 991-2450

8:00 pm- 8:00 am

Penny’s Place

*Referral Only

Shelter Contact- (236) 668-2590

Transportation:

Extreme Weather Response Van

(Sparrow CCS) Dispatch: (604)668-2590

8:00 pm- 11:00 pm

Ground Zero Ministries

(604) 751-6458

8:00 pm- 1:00 am

Warming Centres:

Salvation Army Centre of Hope

34081 Gladys Avenue

9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m

pm

Mom & Wayne’s (Archway Community

Services)

2539 Montvue Avenue

MISSION

Haven in the Hollow

32646 Logan Ave, Mission

