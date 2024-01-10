2024 Abbotsford and Mission Extreme Weather Shelters

Fraser Valley (Courtesy SARA For Women) – In response to the cold weather, SARA For Women would like to share some additional services that are available besides regular outreach and shelter services in Mission and Abbotsford:
ABBOTSFORD
Shelters:
Gateway Church
2884 Gladys Avenue, Abbotsford
Shelter Contact- (604) 859-5927
8:00 pm- 7:30 am
Ag-Rec Gallery
32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford
Shelter Contact- (604) 776-5060
8:00 pm-7:30 am
Nomad (DWS Shelter)
2444 West Railway Street, Abbotsford
Shelter Contact- (604) 991-2450
8:00 pm- 8:00 am
Penny’s Place
*Referral Only
Shelter Contact- (236) 668-2590
Transportation:
Extreme Weather Response Van
(Sparrow CCS) Dispatch: (604)668-2590
8:00 pm- 11:00 pm
Ground Zero Ministries
(604) 751-6458
8:00 pm- 1:00 am
Warming Centres:
Salvation Army Centre of Hope
34081 Gladys Avenue
9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m
pm
Mom & Wayne’s (Archway Community
Services)
2539 Montvue Avenue
MISSION
Haven in the Hollow
32646 Logan Ave, Mission