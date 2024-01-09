US Government Announced Contract for Expansion of Border Services at Sumas and Lynden

Tacoma/Sumas/Lynden (U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) ㅡ In November 2023, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded a contract for a project development study for the expansion and modernization of the Kenneth G. Ward (Lynden) and Sumas Land Ports of Entry in Washington.

NOTE The Canadian side of Highway 11 at Huntington recently went through a traffic expansion that included access with Vye Road.

Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, GSA awarded the $1,353,981 contract to Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for a pre-design project development study. Jacobs will assist GSA in developing a schedule and plan for the modernization and expansion of the land ports of entry in both Lynden and Sumas, Wash.

The Kenneth G. Ward port is located in Lynden, approximately 10 miles west of the Sumas port at the U.S.-Canada border. Both land ports require construction to better serve the government’s and traveling public’s needs. At the Kenneth G. Ward port, space limitations cause frequent congestion in the commercial vehicle lane and commercial vehicles often travel farther distances to other ports that offer more efficient processing. The Sumas port does not have enough space for efficient traffic flow or safe and secure inspection areas, which impede the port’s operations and cause traffic and safety concerns in the surrounding urban area.

These two projects will improve port operations and capability. The new, modern and energy-efficient facilities will meet the government’s mission requirements and improve the travelers crossing experience. Lynden is only open 16 hours a day. The plan is for 24 hour access.

This will be a long process as Construction on both projects is scheduled to begin in Fall 2026, with completion in late 2028.

This announcement is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to grow the American economy from the bottom up and middle-out – from rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure, to creating a manufacturing and innovation boom powered by good-paying jobs, to building a clean-energy economy that will combat climate change and make our communities more resilient.

For more information, please visit GSA.gov/Lynden or GSA.gov/Sumas.