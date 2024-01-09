U-Hall Growth Index – Chilliwack Ranked 23 in Canada – Number of Moves Shrank

Pheonix/Chilliwack – Chilliwack is the No. 23 Canadian growth city of 2023, backsliding 13 spots from its previous ranking, according to the U-Haul® Growth Index analyzing one-way customer moves during the past year.

This according to a January 9 survey from Pheonix based U Haul.

One-way U-Haul customers arriving in Chilliwack decreased 16% from 2022 while departures decreased 14% as overall moving traffic slowed.

Despite fewer arrivals year-over-year, do-it-yourself movers arriving in Chilliwack still accounted for 50.7% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in and out of the market (49.3% departures) in 2023 to keep it a top-25 destination. Chilliwack ranked as the No. 10 growth city for 2022.

U-Haul calculates growth cities by each city’s net gain (or loss) of one-way equipment from customer transactions in a calendar year. The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from well over 2.5 million one-way U-Haul truck, trailer and U-Box® moving container transactions that occur annually across Canada and the U.S.

While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the U-Haul Growth Index is an effective gauge of how well provinces and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

U Haul did not mention if or how COVID affected the numbers.

Find the complete 2023 U-Haul Growth Index rankings and reports at myuhaulstory.com.