Winter Night Lights and Beef Raffle

Councillor Schwichtenberg reported another successful Winter Night Lights and Agassiz-Harrison Museum’s Beef Raffle for 2023. She said that on December 8th and 9th, over a thousand people came through the museum, and 700 cups of hot chocolate were served. It was a fabulous, coordinated event between the Agassiz-Harrison Museum, the Agassiz Library, the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Society, and the District of Kent Department of Recreation, Culture, and Projects. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make it another memorable event!

She also reported that the Agassiz Harrison Museum sold out the tickets for their annual Beef Raffle, for a total of $12,500 when cash donations were included. Congratulations to the 1st place winners: Doug and Ykje Striker of Agassiz!

 

CPKC Holiday Train

Mayor Pranger was pleased to report that the CPKC Holiday Train event on December 13th was a great success that saw large crowds enjoy the show in the mild December weather. She thanked the organizers and volunteers for their hard work and expressed her gratitude to CPKC for their $7,000 donation to the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Food Bank.