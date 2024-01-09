Kent – Notes from Kent Council – meeting held on January 8, 2024:
Farmland Advantage Program
During her report, Councillor Schwichtenberg provided an update on the Farmland Advantage Program and their work in the District for habitat restoration. She said that last year, the budget spent on enhancing and maintaining seven sites in the District was $113,000, and that there is $78,000 remaining for more work until March 1, 2024. The funds are being provided by the Federal government and the work is being done by the Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition. The main purpose of the project is to maintain and enhance waterways in the District and Councillor Schwichtenberg is pleased with the amount of money and work that has already been done.
To learn more about the program, please visit https://farmlandadvantage.ca/.
Mayor’s Update
Mayor Sylvia Pranger had the honour of attending the memorial service for retired Seabird Island Chief Clem Seymour on January 5th. She remembered Chief Seymour as a genuine leader who loved his community and who was a great friend to herself and the District of Kent at large. Chief Seymour began his career on Seabird Council in 1995 and served as Chief from April 2007 until his retirement in April of 2020. He was known as a dedicated servant to his people and his leadership capacities were recognized across Canada.
Sincerest condolences to Chief Seymour’s family, friends, and the entire community of Seabird Island. His legacy of leadership, building relationships, and cooperation will remain with us forever.
Carol Festival
On the evening of December 14th, Councillors Schwichtenberg and Post attended the Carol Festival at the Agricultural Hall. Councillor Post thanked the volunteers for their help in making it an enjoyable evening and reported that $1200 was raised for Agassiz Harrison Community Services Food Bank.
If you would like to learn more about the services Agassiz Harrison Community Services offers, please visit https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/services/. You can also find information on ways to donate here: https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/donate/.
Winter Night Lights and Beef Raffle
Councillor Schwichtenberg reported another successful Winter Night Lights and Agassiz-Harrison Museum’s Beef Raffle for 2023. She said that on December 8th and 9th, over a thousand people came through the museum, and 700 cups of hot chocolate were served. It was a fabulous, coordinated event between the Agassiz-Harrison Museum, the Agassiz Library, the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Society, and the District of Kent Department of Recreation, Culture, and Projects. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make it another memorable event!
She also reported that the Agassiz Harrison Museum sold out the tickets for their annual Beef Raffle, for a total of $12,500 when cash donations were included. Congratulations to the 1st place winners: Doug and Ykje Striker of Agassiz!
CPKC Holiday Train
Mayor Pranger was pleased to report that the CPKC Holiday Train event on December 13th was a great success that saw large crowds enjoy the show in the mild December weather. She thanked the organizers and volunteers for their hard work and expressed her gratitude to CPKC for their $7,000 donation to the Agassiz Harrison Community Services Food Bank.