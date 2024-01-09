Kent – Notes from Kent Council – meeting held on January 8, 2024:

Farmland Advantage Program

During her report, Councillor Schwichtenberg provided an update on the Farmland Advantage Program and their work in the District for habitat restoration. She said that last year, the budget spent on enhancing and maintaining seven sites in the District was $113,000, and that there is $78,000 remaining for more work until March 1, 2024. The funds are being provided by the Federal government and the work is being done by the Fraser Valley Watersheds Coalition. The main purpose of the project is to maintain and enhance waterways in the District and Councillor Schwichtenberg is pleased with the amount of money and work that has already been done.

To learn more about the program, please visit https://farmlandadvantage.ca/.

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Sylvia Pranger had the honour of attending the memorial service for retired Seabird Island Chief Clem Seymour on January 5th. She remembered Chief Seymour as a genuine leader who loved his community and who was a great friend to herself and the District of Kent at large. Chief Seymour began his career on Seabird Council in 1995 and served as Chief from April 2007 until his retirement in April of 2020. He was known as a dedicated servant to his people and his leadership capacities were recognized across Canada.

Sincerest condolences to Chief Seymour’s family, friends, and the entire community of Seabird Island. His legacy of leadership, building relationships, and cooperation will remain with us forever.

Carol Festival

On the evening of December 14th, Councillors Schwichtenberg and Post attended the Carol Festival at the Agricultural Hall. Councillor Post thanked the volunteers for their help in making it an enjoyable evening and reported that $1200 was raised for Agassiz Harrison Community Services Food Bank.

If you would like to learn more about the services Agassiz Harrison Community Services offers, please visit https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/services/. You can also find information on ways to donate here: https://agassiz-harrisoncs.ca/donate/.