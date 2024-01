Chilliwack/Mission – The Chilliwack Jets announced that the club has acquired a Player Development Fee and Future Considerations from the Mission City Outlaws in exchange for Forward #16, Ashton Holbech.

Holbech is new to the PJHL as of this 2023/24 Junior season and has played with his hometown Jets for 29 games. Scoring 2 goals, 8 assists and tallying 26 PIM’s.