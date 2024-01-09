Former BC SARA CEO Expressing Concern Over Misuse of Provincial Authority, Bullying and Abuse to SAR Volunteers and Organizations (INTERVIEW)

Vancouver/Victoria – Dwight Yochim is the former BCSARA (Search and Rescue Assn) CEO. In conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn, Yochim talks about the deteriorated relationship between BCSARA And BC EMCR (Emergency Management and Climate Readiness).

Search and Rescue groups were put into the Provincial budget in 2022 and with that came the government red tape. That seems to be where the strained relations have their genesis.

The annual budget (in 2018 dollars) is roughly $6M. Of that, $5M goes to basic training and equipment. Again, in 2018 dollars as Yochim states in the interview, the money only goes so far. This accompanied with plenty of paperwork that overwhelms the volunteer groups that cover the province.

In the media release from Yochim and co-signed be other SAR groups in the province, some of the main points of concern include:

EMCR ignored and did not disclose significant safety concerns found in a training audit.

Disrespectful attitude to search and rescue volunteers.

EMCR ignores advances in technology that could save lives today (including GPS and Drones)

Bullying, intimidation, and threats (on Zoom calls and face to face)

Moratorium on new capabilities. Nearly three years ago, EMCR “announced” to the BCSARA board they were going to conduct a needs analysis of what was required in the form of capabilities for search and rescue in B.C. As such, there would be a moratorium on any new capabilities being approved. A capability is usually a technical rescue technique such as rope rescue, swift water rescue and avalanche rescue.

This open letter was sent to Premier David Eby, All MLA’s and various members of BC media.